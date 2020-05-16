NY National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Conducts Rehearsal For Louisiana Training At Ft. Drum

SYRACUSE, NY (05/17/2016)(readMedia)-- Three-thousand members of the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, along with supporting units, will train at Fort Drum May 19-22.

Motorists can expect to see a higher frequency of military convoys on the roads during this time as units converge on Fort Drum this weekend from locations across the state and then return to their home armories on May 22.

The brigade is headquartered in Syracuse but has units located across the state, from Farmingdale on Long Island to Jamestown in Western New York. The four-day training mission will serve as the final dress rehearsal exercise before the unit heads to the Army's Joint Readiness Training Center, known as JRTC, at Fort Polk, Louisiana in July.

"This four day field training exercise will give our Soldiers one last opportunity to refine, improve and set the conditions for our success in July," said Col. Joe Biehler, the brigade commander.

JRTC is one of the Army's three combat training centers at which brigade-sized units can conduct realistic training against an opposing force. JRTC specializes in light infantry warfare and operations. For Soldiers, it is considered the Super Bowl of Army training.

The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team last trained at JRTC in 2001.

Part of the training will involve the air assault of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry from Griffiss International Airport outside Rome to Fort Drum. This will involve repeated flights of UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation from Rome to Fort Drum and back.

Elements of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry and Headquarters Company of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat team will conduct a convoy move from Rome to Fort Drum.

The field training will involve platoon and company level tactical exercises, artillery and infantry live fire on the Fort Drum ranges, logistics support operations, and military intelligence exercises.

Units participating in the training are:

• The 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry, headquartered in New York City with companies in Farmingdale, and Camp Smith near Peekskill. The battalion will conduct infantry platoon and company tactics.

• The 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, headquartered in Utica, with companies in Geneseo, Ogdensburg, Saranac Lake, Glenville and Gloversville. The battalion will conduct an air assault exercise as well conduct infantry platoon and company tactics.

• The 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, headquartered in Niagara Falls, with troops in Niagara Falls, Geneva, Jamestown and Buffalo. The unit will conduct scout and reconnaissance training in an urban environment at Fort Drum's urban warfare training site, as well as tactical training.

• The 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery from Jamaica Queens with batteries in The Bronx and New Windsor. The unit will conduct maneuver training and artillery live fire drills.

• The 427th Brigade Support Battalion headquartered in Syracuse with companies in Rochester, Fort Drum and Buffalo. The battalion will conduct area security and base defense operations, as well as training on support for units in the field.

• The 27th Brigade Special Troops Battalion headquartered in Syracuse with companies in Buffalo, Lockport and Rochester. The unit provides "combat multipliers" to include combat engineers, communications, and military intelligence assets.

• The 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Battalion, an element of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade which flies the UH-60 Blackhawk transport helicopter, will train in air assault operations and aviation support.

• The 1st Battalion, 211th Aviation Battalion (Attack) a unit from the Utah National Guard, based in West Jordan, Utah, which flies the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter will train in aviation support to ground troops.

• Elements of the 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment (Mechanized) a unit from the Pennsylvania National Guard based in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, will conduct maneuver tactics The unit operates the Stryker armored vehicle.

• The 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry from the Massachusetts Army National Guard and headquartered in Melrose with companies in Ayer, Braintree, Middleboro, Dorchester and Middletown, RI, will conduct infantry and company tactical training. The battalion has been designated as the main effort for the operation.

The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team has deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq multiple times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Brigade Soldiers also responded to Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Tropical Storms Irene and Lee in 2011.

The brigade was originally the New York Army National Guard's 27th Infantry Division which fought in Belgium with the British Army in World War I. The division mobilized again in World War II and fought in the Pacific at the battles of Makin, Saipan, and Okinawa.