New York Army National Guard Holds Open House In Oswego On May 21

CONTACT: Staff Sgt. John Poyneer; 315 767-5960

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, May 21, 2016

OSWEGO, NY (05/19/2016)(readMedia)-- Members of the public will get a look at weapons and equipment used by the New York Army National Guard, and get a chance to talk to Guard Soldiers about their service, during an open house at the Army National Guard's recruiting storefront here on May 21.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run to 5 p.m.

Visitors will be able to check out two Humvees used by members of Company B 427th Brigade Support Battalion, and see the weapons used by Army National Guard troops.

Experts from the New York Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion will be on hand answer questions about service in the Army National Guard.