New York Air National Guard Officer Leads Scotia Memorial Day Parade

CONTACT: Corine Lombardo, 518-528-4770

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, May 25, 2016

LATHAM, NY (05/24/2016)(readMedia)-- 109th Airlift Wing Inspector General Lt. Col. Nicholas Dean will serve as Grand Marshall for the 88th annual Scotia-Glenville Memorial Day parade.

The nearly 2,000 marchers step off at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2016 on Mohawk Ave. (Rt. 5) and proceeds east through the Village of Scotia.

Dean, a Glenville resident, also serves as the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force commander at the Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia.

DownBeat Percussion, the Buffalo Bills NFL half-time performers will join nearly 2,000 marchers, vehicles and marching bands from over 75 military, veteran, emergency response, civic and community groups.

The group will perform throughout the parade and then perform a concert at Memorial park at 7:30 p.m. opening the Memorial service and wreath laying ceremony.

Honorary Grand Marshals for the parade are 90-year old Scotia resident Ray Languell who served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1955 and 106-year old Glenville resident Marion Buchanan who served in the Women Army Corps from 1943-1948.