Stewart Air National Guard Base To Conduct Emergency Drill On Thursday, June 2

CONTACT: Master Sgt Sara Pastorello, 845-563-2075

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jun 02, 2016

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, NY (06/01/2016)(readMedia)-- Thursday morning, June 2, 2016 the 105th Airlift Wing will conduct an emergency response exercise on base.

The exercise will involve emergency responders from surrounding towns and county emergency responders.

Members of the general public may see many emergency vehicles and activity on the airfield around Stewart Airport associated with the drill

