Col. John Balbierer, A Seneca Falls Resident, Takes Command Of 224th Air Defense Group

ROME, NY (06/03/2016)(readMedia)-- Col. John M. Balbierer, a Seneca Falls resident, formally became the commander of the 224th Air Defense Group, New York Air National Guard, during a ceremony at the Air Force Research Laboratory here on Friday, June 3.

The 224th Air Defense Group, provides the men and women who conduct the air defense mission of the Eastern Air Defense Sector.

A North American Air Defense Command sector headquarters, EADS is manned by New York Air National Guardsmen, a Canadian Forces detachment, liaison officers from the U.S. Army, Navy and Coast Guard, and 40 federal civilian employees. Responsible for the air defense of 1 million square miles east of the Mississippi River, the unit reports to the Continental U.S. NORAD headquarters, which is located at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

The 224th ADG change of command was presided over by Maj. Gen. Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General of New York.

Balbierer, a senior maintenance officer, had served as the commander of the 224th Support Squadron at EADS since January. Prior to that post, Balbierer was the Vice Wing Commander at the 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse from 2012 to 2016.

He replaces Col. Emil J. Filkorn, who became the commander of the Eastern Air Defense Sector during the same ceremony.

A graduate of Columbia College, Balbierer was commissioned through the Air National Guard's Academy of Military Science in 1990. He is a graduate of Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, and Air War College.

Balbierer has served in the Air National Guard for 34 years and has made numerous deployments to Southwest Asia. These deployments include Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

A native of Fairport, New York, Balbierer and his wife Karen live in Seneca Falls.