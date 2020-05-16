St. Peter's Hospital Or Manager Helen Krajick Receives Employer Support Of The Guard And Reserve Award

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jun 03, 2016

LATHAM, NY (06/03/2016)(readMedia)-- Major General Anthony German, the Adjutant General of New York, recently honored St. Peter's Hospital Operating Room Manager Helen Krajick for her support of a registered nurse who serves in the New York Air National Guard.

Krajick received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for her support of New York Air National Guard Capt. Donna McCormick, a registered nurse at the facility. McCormick recently deployed to Germany as part of an aeromedical evacuation unit.

The Patriot Award recognizes employers who help members of the National Guard and Reserve forces to meet their military obligation by allowing flexible scheduling and granting time off for deployments, as well as supporting the families of their part-time service personnel.

German, who commands the 16,000 men and women of the New York Army and Air National Guard, thanked Krajick for helping McCormack serve her country and her state.

"She knows it's hard on the hospital when she leaves, and that it makes more work for you," German said. "But she said that you make it easy for her to come back. She never has to worry about her job. We are very thankful for that."

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is a Department of Defense program that was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.