Families Of Two 105th Airlift Wing Airmen Killed In Afghanistan Receive Their Bronze Star Medals Saturday

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEWBURGH, N.Y. (06/03/2016)(readMedia)-- The families of two New York Air National Guard Airmen who were killed in action on Dec. 21, 2016 will receive the Bronze Stars with the V for valor device the two Airmen have been awarded during a ceremony at Stewart Air National Guard Base on Saturday, June 4.

WHO: Family members of Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lemm and Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa, both members of the 105th Airlift Wing's 105th Base Defense Squadron who were killed in action in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle.

WHAT: Award of the Bronze Star with V for Valor that the two Airmen were awarded posthumously to members of their families. The two men are credited with putting themselves between the suicide bomber and other Airmen and savings their lives.

Visual imagery opportunities will include the award ceremony in Hanger 100.

BACKGROUND:

Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lemm, Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa and four other Airmen were killed in action in Afghanistan on Dec. 21, 2015, when a suicide bomber on an explosive-laden motorcycle attacked their patrol outside Bagram Air Field.

When the insurgent made a sudden stop, just 15 feet from the dismounted patrol, Lemm and Bonacasa immediately "and with complete disregard for their own safety" took positions between the assailant and their team members, absorbing the brunt of the ensuing explosion and shielding other members of their team from fatal wounds, according to the award citation.

Lemm and Bonacasa were among seven security forces Airmen tasked to provide security for a team of Air Force Office of Special Investigations special agents and linguists who were on an intelligence-gathering mission in a village approximately 6 kilometers outside of Bagram Air Field.

The Bronze Star is the nation's fourth highest award for valor.

The 105th Airlift Wing held dignified transfer ramp ceremonies for Lemm and Bonacasa during the week after Christmas 2015.

A Stewart C-17 cargo plane flew Lemm's remains to Stewart Air National Guard Base on Dec. 28, 2015.

His casket was transferred from the aircraft to a waiting hearse.

In attendance were hundreds of military members stationed at Stewart and a large contingent of police officers from the New York City Police Department, where Lemm was a detective.

Lemm, 45, was a resident of West Harrison, New York, and enlisted in the 105th Airlift Wing in 2008, serving his entire time with the 105th Base Defense Squadron as a security forces member. He had previously served in the military from 1988 to 1996.

His prior deployment experience included missions to Afghanistan from January to June 2013 and to Iraq from June to December 2011.

On Jan. 1, members of the 105th Airlift Wing traveled to Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base at West Hampton Beach, New York, to transfer the remains of Bonacasa.

Members of the 105th Airlift Wing, the 106th Rescue Wing and various first responders were in attendance.

Bonacasa, 30, was a resident of Coram, New York. He enlisted in the active Air Force in 2002 and transitioned to the New York Air National Guard's 106th Security Forces Squadron, at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in 2008. He joined the 105th Base Defense Squadron in 2010.

He deployed to Afghanistan from January to June 2013, and to Iraq from June to December 2011.

Members of the 105th Base Defense Squadron have a unique mission. They provide security for air bases by conducting missions "outside the wire" and employ equipment and tactics similar to Army infantrymen.

Lemm and Bonacasa are the 34th and 35th members of the New York National Guard to die in combat since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. They are the second and third members of the New York Air National Guard to die in combat.

The first New York Air National Guard Airman to die in combat was Staff Sgt. Todd J. Lobraico Jr., who was killed while operating in the vicinity of Bagram Air Field Sept. 5, 2013. Like Lemm and Bonacasa, he was a member of the 105th Base Defense Squadron.

Since Sept. 11, 2001, 12 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard have died while deployed in Afghanistan.

Lemm and Bonacasa were also posthumously awarded a number of New York state awards for the Dec. 21 engagement.

The two were also made honorary OSI agents.