World War Ii Veteran Honored By Air Guard General Today, 72nd Anniversary Of D-day, Monday, June 6

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY (06/06/2016)(readMedia)-- A World War II bomber navigator who flew a B-24 mission on D-Day, and who has been honored with the award of the French Legion of Honor, will be recognized by New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Thomas Owens on the 72nd anniversary of the Normandy invasion at the Garden Care Center healthcare facility here.

Ninety-eight year old Harold Smith will receive the medal, awarded by the French government to American service members who helped liberate that country in 1944, on Monday, June 6.

WHO: Brig. Gen. Thomas Owens, Assistant Adjutant General for Air for the New York National Guard, Harold Smith, who left the United States Army Air Forces as a Captain in 1947 after four years of service, and Bruce Smith, Mr. Smith's son who has organized the event.

WHAT: Owens will congratulate Smith on the award of the French Legion of Honor in appreciation of his service in World War II and the part in played in liberating France after four years of German occupation in 1944. The award ceremony will take place 72 years after Mr. Smith's unit, the 448th Bomb Group, flew a mission against transportation targets in the vicinity of Coutances, France in support of the troops landing that morning. Owens is presenting the medal to Smith because he was unable to attend a May 23 ceremony at the French consulate in New York City to receive the award.

WHEN: 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2016.

WHERE: The Garden Care Center, 135 Franklin Avenue, Franklin Square

For access to this event members of the press should contact Garden Care Center at (516) 775-2100. For additional information contact Bruce Smith, 516 785-6513

BACKGROUND:

United States Army Air Forces Capt. Harold Smith, was born in Brooklyn in 1918 and joined the United States Army in August of 1943. He trained as a navigator and joined the 448th Bomb Group, which flew the B-24 Liberator bomber, in November 1943 at RAF Seething England.

Smith flew 30 missions with the 448th, including missions to bomb Berlin, Frankfurt, Fredrichshaven, and Munich. As navigator, Smith was responsible for keeping the aircraft on course and engaging German fighters with machine guns when the aircraft was attacked. Often his crew was the lead aircraft on missions, with other planes following his course.

On June 6, 1944, Smith's crew was the lead for a mission bombing road networks to prevent the Germans from reinforcing their troops on the Normandy beaches.

"Our crew led the group on the Coutance mission," Smith wrote later." I still remember the amazement I felt then as we flew over the Channel- the ships seemed to cover the water-and I prayed for the guys down there. We were O.K. –flak but no fighters. The German Air Force was about done."

After finishing 30 missions in 1944 Smith and his crew returned to the United States in August 1944 and he became an instructor of crews for manning the B-29 Superfortress bombers that were being prepared to bomb Japan at Davis Monthan Air Base in Arizona.

During that period the co-pilot of his crew, Lt. Bob Bettcher, died in a B-29 crash. Smith met with Bettcher's widow Betty to express his condolences and the fell in love with her and married her in 1947.

He left the military in July 1947.

During his service Smith was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for five especially dangerous missions over Germany and also received the Air Medal.