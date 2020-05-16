Spc. Ashley Diaz, West Hempstead Resident, Is First Female Cannon Crewman In New York National Guard

LATHAM, NY (06/08/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Specialist Ashley Diaz, a West Hempstead resident, has reported for duty with the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery.

Diaz, who works for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, will be the first female cannon crewmember-Military Occupational Specialty 13B-in the New York Army National Guard.

Another female Soldier has also enlisted for that specialty, but has not yet completed training.

Diaz has finished both Basic Training – where recruits learn general Soldier skills-and Advanced Individual Training-where Soldiers learn their specific job.

The 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery is headquartered in Jamaica, Queens, and has firing batteries located in the Bronx and in New Windsor, near Newburgh.

Diaz, a graduate of John Jay College, said she selected field artillery as her military occupational specialty because she wanted to do a physical, and challenging job.

Cannon crewmen man the Army's 105 millimeter and 155 millimeter towed and self-propelled howitzers. The 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery is equipped with the M-119A2 105 milimeter cannon which can be towed or airlifted by a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

When she was enlisting, Daiz said, her recruiter talked to her about being a cook, or a personnel clerk, or other administrative work, based on her degree from John Jay College. But, she added, that kind of desk work was not for her.

"I would not have done that for my regular job. I am not going to do that in the Army," she explained.

When her recruiter, Sgt 1st Class Lewis Swartz, told her that women could join the field artillery and serve as cannon crew members, Diaz decided that was the job for her.

"When I sat down with her I went over the MOS that she was qualified for," Swartz said. "They had just opened up this combat position to females and I said, jokingly, that this was open to females. She said, 'I would love that.'"

"I wanted to do something that was not typical for females," Diaz explained.

"She saw that as a huge challenge, to want to be part of the first wave of females in the combat arms,' Swartz said. "I was pretty surprised."

But, he added, "You could tell she was mentally tough and I thought she could handle it, and she did."

Diaz made it through basic training with flying colors, serving as platoon guide or student platoon leader for most of the course and scoring 280 out of 300 points on her physical fitness test.

At Advanced Individual Training she fell in love with the 155mm M109 Paladin's she was trained on and decided that field artillery was the right branch for her.

"I like that rush you get when you pull the string," she said referring to the lanyard which fires the cannon.

"I won't lie, it was a little scary in the beginning. But then I did it and it felt so good. I wanted to do it again and again and again," Diaz said.

At advanced training she was required to load and unload a round 15 times in 15 minutes, Diaz said. The first time she went for the time, she dropped a round on her foot. That, she admitted, hurt, and slowed her down.

The second time she completed the task in 8 minutes and 30 seconds.