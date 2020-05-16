Cicero Resident Brett Decker Promoted To 1st Lt. In New York Air National Guard

CONTACT: Major Sandra Stoquart, 315-233-2651 or 2408

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jun 09, 2016

SYRACUSE, NY (06/09/2016)(readMedia)-- Brett Decker, a Cicero resident, has been promoted to 1st Lieutenant in the New York Air National Guard.

Decker, a seven-year veteran of the military, serves as a public affairs officer for the 174th Attack Wing, based at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.

Decker previously served as Wing Command Post controller for the 174th Attack Wing. He served in that position during the wing's response to Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

In civilian life, he is a service manager for Cintas, a uniform rental and work apparel company.