Air Defense Exercise Over Northern Oneida And Southern Lewis Counties On Thursday, June 9

CONTACT: Tim Jones Phone: (315) 334-6055/6536/ E-mail: timothy.l.jones62.civ@mail.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jun 09, 2016

ROME, NY (06/08/2016)(readMedia)-- The Eastern Air Defense Sector will conduct a training exercise over portions of northern Oneida and southern Lewis counties on Thursday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The exercise will involve two U.S. Coast Guard HH-65 helicopters from the Atlantic City Coast Guard Air Station and one Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cessna 182. Designed to train helicopter pilots on intercept procedures, the exercise will take place between the Griffiss International Airport in Rome and the Booneville Airport. Residents in the area may see the aircraft from the ground during the exercise.

EADS and its counterpart, the Western Air Defense Sector at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, are components of the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region (CONR). CONR and the Sectors conduct these types of exercises on a routine basis as part of NORAD's Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.