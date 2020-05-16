New York National Guard Hosts Hiring Our Heroes Job Fair In Latham On June 10

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jun 10, 2016

LATHAM, NY (06/01/2016)(readMedia)-- The New York National Guard will host a United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hiring Our Heroes Veterans' Job Fair at Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters in Latham on Friday, June 10.

Over 65 employers, each with at least five jobs to fill will participate in the event. The event is open to veterans, military spouses and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Veterans and National Guard members and Reservists seeking a new job are encouraged to sign up for this event.

Prior to the job fair, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation will conduct an employment workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will also be a "Brunch and Learn" event for employers starting at 9 a.m. at which they can learn more about hiring veterans.

The employment workshop will consist of a classroom session followed by one-on-one mentoring sessions with human resources professionals for all pre-registered participants. Mentoring sessions focus on resume building; resume writing and interviewing techniques for all job-seeking veteran and service member participants. Representatives from the Veterans Administration will also be on site to assist veterans with any questions they have about benefits and health care.

Registration for the Job Fair can be done here at: https://www.cvent.com/events/hiring-our-heroes-albany-latham-ny/registration-a87c00892f3d4a51b5841cc3bfa1ebc7.aspx

For more information go to the Hiring Our Heroes website here: http://www.cvent.com/events/hiring-our-heroes-albany-latham-ny/event-summary-a87c00892f3d4a51b5841cc3bfa1ebc7.aspx

The Hiring Our Heroes Veterans Job Fair is one of a series of events being held across the country designed to match veterans, military spouses and Reserve and National Guard members with employers. Since its inception in 2011, more than 369, 00 veterans and military spouses found jobs through the Hiring Our Heroes program, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Sponsors for this event include the New York National Guard, Albany-Colonie Regional Chamber of Commerce, Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce, NYS Department of Labor, the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve (ESGR), the U. S. Department of Labor Veterans Employment and Training Service (DOL VETS), U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs, The American Legion, Goodwill Industries International, NBC News and other local partners.