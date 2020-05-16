Col. Brian N. Vankouwenberg Takes Command Of 152nd Air Operations Group On June 11

CONTACT: Maj. Sandy Stoquert, 315-233-2803 or email Sandra.d.stoquert.mil@mail.mil

HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SYRACUSE, N.Y (06/12/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Col. Brian N. VanKouwenberg, took over as the commander of the 152nd AOG during a change of command ceremony held on Saturday, June 11.

VanKouwenberg replaced Col. Michael Comella, who has led the group since 2012 and will soon retire after 30 years of military service.

"The 152nd AOG is in great hands with Col. Vankouwenberg now at the helm as the 14th commander of the AOG," said Comella. "Having nearly 10 years working in the 152nd, Col. Vankouwenberg brings many years of experience in the Air Force, including active duty and time as a Citizen-Airmen working in the Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard."

Prior to being named as the 152nd AOG Commander, VanKouwenberg served as the Director of Operations for 152nd AOG. As the Director of Operations, he was responsible for ensuring personnel received quality initial and recurring Air Operations Center (AOC) training while ensuring they maintained their Combat Mission Readiness skills. In the Air Operations Center, VanKouwenberg filled the roles of Chief of Combat Operations (CCO), Combat Operations Division Chief, and Combined Coordination Cell Air Element Chief.

During his time with the 152nd, VanKouwenberg has served as the Dynamic Targeting Chief (DTC) for OPERATION ODYSSEY DAWN in 2011, where he was responsible for leading coalition forces and directing strike support for a downed U.S. aircraft. His efforts helped to ensure the successful recovery of both aviators and lending VanKouwenberg to be recognized by the Joint Forces Air Combat Command's, Maj. Gen. Margaret Woodward.

"I'm confident that Col. Vankouwenberg's experience and his focus on the mission, on our drill status members, and on maintaining the quality of the 152nd "brand" will ensure USAFE has access to the best C2 Airmen the ANG has to offer as well as posture the 152nd for success in the next-gen C2 construct," said Comella.

The change of command ceremony included the traditional transfer of the unit guidon from Comella to VanKouwenberg, representing the change of responsibility and authority for the men and women of the 152nd AOG.

Col. Brian N. VanKouwenberg

Col. Brian N. VanKouwenberg was commissioned in March 1984 at the Officer Training School in San Antonio, Texas. After completion of pilot training at Reese Air Force Base, Texas, VanKouwenberg flew T-33s at Tyndall AFB, Fla., becoming the squadron's youngest and only instructor to receive an Exceptionally Qualified designation. He then went on to fly F-15s at Holloman AFB, N.M. where he was selected as a Functional Check Flight pilot and where he was consistently ranked in the top 10 percent of top gun performers. In April 1996, VanKouwenberg became a member of the Georgia Air National Guard at Robins AFB, Ga., as a B-1B Aircraft Commander. In May of 2007, VanKouwenberg joined the 152nd AOG and became the unit's Offensive Duty Officer (ODO). In his civilian job, VanKouwenberg is in his 25th year at Delta Air Lines as a MD88/90 captain.

He is a senior pilot with more than 2,200 hours of flying time having flown the T-38, T-33, F-15, B-1B, and the F-16B.

He is a graduate of the Air War College and the Air Command and Staff College.

His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters, Combat Readiness Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air and Space Campaign Medal, Air Force Longevity Service with three oak leaf cluster, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with one 'M' device, Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon with oak leaf cluster, and the Air Force Training Ribbon.

He is a resident of Fayetteville, N.Y.

Col. Michael V. Comella

Colonel Michael V. Comella commanded the 152 Air Operations Group (AOG), Hancock Field, Syracuse, N.Y., since 2012. The 152nd AOG provides direct command and control support to the Commander, US European Command (USEUCOM) and the Commander, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) while serving under the direction of the United States Air Forces in Europe's (USAFE) 603 Air and Space Operations Center (AOC) at Ramstein Air Base. Additionally, Comella acted as the Joint Task Force Commander for New York State Joint Operations Area 4.

Comella is a 1986 graduate of the State University of New York at Cortland where he received an ROTC commission in the United States Air Force. After graduation from Specialized Undergraduate Navigator Training at Mather Air Force Base, California, and KC-135R training at Castle AFB, California, Comella served as a crew navigator on the KC-135R stationed at Grissom AFB, Indiana.

In 1990, he transitioned from active duty to the USAF Reserve (USAFR) to pursue his interests in civilian aviation working both as a flight instructor and corporate charter pilot. In 1999, after nearly 8 years in the USAFR, Comella joined the New York Air National Guard's 152 AOG. As a traditional guard member, he has held numerous AOC positions, including Air Refueling Duty Officer, Master Air Attack Planner, Chief of Combat Plans, and AOC Air Component Coordination Element. Comella also deployed to Tyndall AB, FL, as Chief, ATO Production during OPERATION NOBLE EAGLE and acted as the Air Refueling Duty Officer at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, for OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM and OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM. During OPERATION ODYSSEY DAWN, Comella served a senior member of the Strategy Plans Team at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany co-writing the plan to transfer command and control from the multination coalition to NATO. He then deployed to Izmir, Turkey to lead the transition from the multinational coalition forces to NATO during OPERATION UNIFIED PROTECTOR. In 2011, he moved to the Pentagon as the Director, Strategic Studies Group for the Director, Air National Guard.

Comella has held several key positions in support of USEUCOM, USAFRICOM, NATO, and the JCS, fully integrating ANG forces into Active Duty AOC missions.

He is a rated Basic Navigator with over 450 flight hours in the KC-135R and B-52G.

Comella graduated from the Joint Air Command and Control Course, Squadron Officer School, Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course, Air Command and Staff College, Missile Defense Agency – BMDS Planning and Employment Course, Air War College, and the Joint/Combined Senior Staff Course.

His awards include Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with two oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal with one device, Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with one device, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, and New York Defense of Liberty.

He is a resident of Ithaca, N.Y.

152nd Air Operations Group:

The 152nd Air Operations Group (AOG) plans, directs and controls air operations augmenting the Air Operations Center (AOC) in Ramstein, Germany. The unit was stood up in 1947 at the White Plains Armory and eventually moved to the Roslyn Air National Guard Station on Long Island. In 1984, the 152nd moved to Syracuse. The unit's original mission was as a group headquarters for tactical radar units in the northeastern United States. The 152nd was called to active duty during the Korean War and the Berlin Crisis. In 2000, the unit's federal mission was changed to augment the AOC at Ramstein Air Force Base for the United States Air Forces Europe (USAFE). The AOC provides for planning, direction and control of assigned air forces. They also direct activities of forces made available from our allies and monitor the actions of enemy and friendly forces. The 152nd AOG includes both the 274th Air Support Operations Squadron and 222nd Command & Control Squadron.

