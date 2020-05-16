New Clifton Park National Guard Soldiers Cut Army Birthday Cake During Annual Ceremony

LATHAM, NY (06/14/2016)(readMedia)-- New Army National Guard Soldiers Private 1st Class Greg Goldman, and Private 1st Class Myles Ferguson, who are both Clifton Park residents, played a part in the New York Army National Guard's commemoration of the Army's 241st Birthday on Tuesday, June 14.

The two 18-year old Soldiers joined Chief Warrant Officer Robert Wold, age 59 and a half, in cutting the Army Birthday Cake during the annual commemoration of the event.

Traditionally the oldest Soldier present at Army Birthday gatherings, joined the youngest Soldier present in cutting the Army Birthday cake.

Goldman, who graduates from Shenendehowa High School on June 23, has enlisted in the 1108th Ordnance Company, a unit which specializes in bomb disposal operations. He reports for advanced individual training in July.

Ferguson, also a Shenendehowa High Graduate to be, will attend Advanced Individual Training in July. He will serve as a fire support specialist, a Soldier who calls in artillery fire or air support during a battle.

Wold, who is the Command Chief Warrant Officer of the New York Army National Guard, is a Ballston Lake resident. He enlisted in the Army on in 1975, the year the Army celebrated its 200th birthday.

Wold is a Master Army Aviator with over 5,900 flight hours who has served in the 1st Cavalry Division, the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, the 24th Infantry Division, the 25th Infantry Division, and the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade of the New York Army National Guard.

He is slated to retire after 42 years of service in January, 2017.