Governor Directs National Guard To Increase Efforts, Coordination With Nyc Law Enforcement

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Jun 12, 2016

NEW YORK (06/12/2016)(readMedia)-- Members of the New York National Guard's Joint Task Force Empire Shield continue to provide additional support to security measures at transportation or other key locations in New York City today, following the shooting incident in Orlando.

"The safety of New Yorkers and our state's visitors is our number one priority," said New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, "and we are remaining vigilant and in close contact with local and federal officials and our partner law enforcement agencies."

The National Guard has also been in contact with federal officials as well as local law enforcement partners, including the New York City Police Department, following the attack. At the Governor's direction, as a precaution, the National Guard will increase surveillance of critical infrastructure sites and will prepare additional resources to respond if necessary.

Approximately 500 Army and Air National Guard members as well as members of the New York Guard, the state defense force, and the New York Naval Militia serve on the task force.

Joint Task Force Empire Shield supports the New York Police Department, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, the Metropolitan Transit Authority Police Department, and the New York City Office of Emergency Management and the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Service among other agencies.

Joint Task Force Empire Shield is headquartered at Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn. It is comprised of a headquarters element and three maneuver companies. The three companies conduct missions on a rotating basis.

Joint Task Force Empire Shield is constantly planning to meet security threats in conjunction with New York State and municipal emergency and security managements, providing surge forces much more rapidly for New York City law enforcement and first responders.