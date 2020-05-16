NY National Guard Lt. Col. Craig Maceri, A Quakertown Resident, Graduates From U.s. Army War College

LATHAM, NY (06/16/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Craig Maceri, a Quakertown, P.A. resident and Iraq War veteran, has graduated with distinction from the United State Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Carlisle, P.A.

Maceri, who attended the resident course, graduated with distinction, earning a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies. He was recognized for his overall grades, his research project, and his performance in a comprehensive oral exam.

Maceri was one of 24 Army National Guard officers who were selected to take the full-time War College course. Most National Guard and Reserve officers who complete War College, and many Active Duty officers, take classes on-line and attend the college for a few weeks before graduating.

Prior to attending the Army War College, Maceri was the commander of the 104th Military Police Battalion in Kingston, N.Y. His new assignment will be as a member of the 42nd Infantry Division staff. The division is based in Troy, N.Y.

The Army War College educates and develops leaders at a strategic level. Maceri's class, the 100th graduated by the War College, consisted of 377 students, including 79 international officers from 73 countries.

Maceri also received a writing award from the Army War College Foundation. His strategy research project "Economic Development in Post-Conflict States," was recognized as the best resident student paper addressing national security and defense issues from a military intelligence perspective.

Maceri also holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Business Administration from Lehigh University, and a Master of Science in Quality Engineering from Lehigh University.

Maceri joined the Army in 1996 after receiving his commission from West Point. He joined the New York Army National Guard in 2001 and has served various command and staff positions all over the state of New York. He has served on staffs at the battalion, brigade and division level.

He deployed to Iraq in 2007/2008 as operations officer for the 104th Military Police Battalion.

"This past year has been an absolutely phenomenal experience," Maceri stated. "Being able to discuss strategic issues with a diverse group of professionals that represent all branches of service, civilian agencies, and our international partners was eye-opening and enlightening."

"I have a better understanding of the many national security issues that our country faces and feel more confident in my ability to think critically about these problems in a strategic environment which is complex and ever-changing," he said.

Among Maceri's military awards are the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Parachutist Badge and the Air Assault Badge.

In civilian life Maceri is a Director for Merck currently located in Pennsylvania. He is married to Mary (Walton) Maceri, and have three daughters: Elizabeth, Emily, and Grace and live in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.