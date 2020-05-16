New York Air National Guard Airmen Will Conduct " Uniform Swim" At Glenville Ymca On Thursday June 16

CONTACT: Tech Sgt. Catharine Schmidt: 518-344-2423

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jun 16, 2016

GLENVILLE, NY (06/15/2016)(readMedia)-- Twelve Airmen from the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing will swim 100 meters wearing their full uniform at the Glenville YMCA on Thursday morning, June 16.

The swim is a requirement to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. Members of the press are invited to cover the event.

WHO: Twelve Airmen from various units throughout the 109th Airlift Wing. Airmen with the 109th Security Forces Squadron oversee all phases of the competition.

WHAT: German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Competition – Swim Portion.The first phase, the basic fitness test, was completed June 4 with participants accomplishing 11x10 meter sprints, the flexed arm hang and finishing off with a 1,000 meter run. The competition also includes a pistol qualification and ends with a ruck march between 3.75 miles and 7.5 miles later in the month.

WHEN: 11 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2016

WHERE: Glenville YMCA, 127 Droms Road, Glenville, N.Y., 12302

Members of the media should contact Tech. Sgt. Catharine Schmidt at (518) 344-2423 if they will be attending.

Media Opportunity:

Reporters will be able to view the test and will have the opportunity to talk to participants and 109th Security Forces Airmen who are overseeing the competition.

BACKGROUND:

The German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge is a military decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany. The decoration can be awarded to all German Soldiers, and Allied Soldiers may also be awarded the badge. For the U.S. military, the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge is one of the few approved foreign awards. 109th Airlift Wing participants will be scored in all phases of the competition and are competing for the gold, silver or bronze award.