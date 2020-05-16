New York Naval Militia And Local Police Conduct Maritime Emergency Response Drill On Hudson River On June 18

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jun 18, 2016

VERPLANCK, NY (06/17/2016)(readMedia)-- Members of the New York Naval Militia, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Hudson Valley police agencies will conduct a maritime emergency response exercise on the Hudson River south of Verplanck in the vicinity of George's Island County Park on Saturday morning, June 18.

The Rapid Gunwale exercise will involve four New York Naval Militia patrol boats as well as boats from the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and police watercraft from Hastings on Hudson, Irvington, Ossining, Port Chester, Rye, Putnam County, Westchester County and Yonkers. A total of 11 watercraft will be involved in the exercise.

The exercise on the river will begin about 9 a.m. and end by noon.

Concurrently, the New York Naval Militia will conduct logistics, command and control, and medical training at the New York National Guard's Camp Smith Training Site.

About 85 members of the Naval Militia and 40 law enforcement personnel are expected to participate in the exercise.

The maritime component of the exercise will test the ability of the various agencies to establish an exclusion zone on the Hudson River.

The New York Naval Militia is the naval component of New York's Military Forces.

Most of the 3,000 members of the Naval Militia are also members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Reserve who volunteer to perform state missions during security or weather emergencies. Five percent of the members are retired military personnel who serve in state mission status only.

The Naval Militia operates a fleet of nine patrol boats which can support federal, state, and local agencies. Naval Militia members also serve in other capacities when required.