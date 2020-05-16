Troy Resident Lynn Currier Promoted To Lt. Col. In New York Army National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Jun 21, 2016

LATHAM, NY (06/21/2016)(readMedia)-- Lynn Currier, a Troy resident and a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, has been promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the New York Army National Guard.

Currier, who joined the Army National Guard in 1986, serves as the head of the information management for the New York National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters in Latham.

She enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard in 1986 and joined the New York Army National Guard in 1990. In 1993 she earned her commission as a second lieutenant through the Officer Candidate School program.

Currier, who was branched as a military police officer is also qualified as a logistics officer and an adjutant.

She has served in a variety of positions from military police platoon leader to assistant provost marshal of the 42nd Infantry Division.

She deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as deputy provost marshal.

Currier works as a civilian technician for the New York Army National Guard.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the NATO Medal.