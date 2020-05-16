NY National Guard Hosting Funeral Honors Training Program At Camp Smith For Soldiers From Around The Country.

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, Jun 22, 2016

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY (06/21/2016)(readMedia)-- Army National Guard Soldiers from across the country are training in the skills needed to provide a first-rate military funeral at Camp Smith Training Site this week at a class being run by the New York Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Members of the press are invited to visit the training on Wednesday, June 22.

WHO: Eleven Army National Guard Honor Guard members from across the country.

WHAT: Week two of a two-week program designed to "train the trainer" so Honor Guard members can return to their home states and train others. The training on Wednesday will focus on rehearsing for a full military funeral which includes a detail of at least seven Soldiers, a bugler, and a firing party. Trainers are coming from the Arkansas Army National Guard, assisted by members of the New York Army National Guard Honor Guard. New York is one of five states hosting one of these classes.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2016.

WHERE: Camp Smith Training Site, Route 202, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

Coverage Opportunities.

Reporters can obtain visual and still imagery of Soldiers conducting the steps required to conduct a military funeral. Interviews with trainers and students-including three from the New York Army National Guard- will be available.

Members of the press seeking access to this secure military facility to cover this event must contact Sgt. 1st Class Erwin Dominguez, the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the New York Army National Guard Honor Guard at 845-857-7841.

BACKGROUND

Federal law mandates that any military veteran who did not receive a dishonorable discharge from the armed forces is eligible for military honors at his or her funeral. The ceremony must include the folding and presenting of the flag of the United States to the veteran's survivors and the playing of Taps.

The New York Army National Guard Honor Guard employs 27 Soldiers on a full-time basis, to man the funeral details and calls upon 97 other Soldiers on an as-needed basis to help. They operate from eight regional offices. The Army National Guard's in the 50 States and territories all provide similar funeral services. The New York Army National Guard Honor Guard has been conducting about 10,000 military funerals annually.

Soldiers receive initial training in basic Honor Guard Skills when they join. More advance skills are required for more complicated military funerals are taught later by trainers who learn the requirements at national honor guard schools.