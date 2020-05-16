New Date For Free Emergency Preparedness Training In Union Springs

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jun 23, 2016

LATHAM, NY (06/21/2016)(readMedia)-- A free emergency preparedness training class which was originally supposed to be conducted on June 24 in Union Springs will now be conducted on June 23.

New York National Guard troops, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, will be presenting a free disaster preparedness classes in Union Springs on June 23 at theTrinity United Church of Christ in Union Springs.

A second class will also be offered at the church on June 25.

The two-hour program begins at 5 p.m. on both days. Trinity United Church of Christ is located at 163 Cayuga St.

The event is opened to any interested citizen and no sign-up in advance is required. The Busch Beer Bassmaster Elite at Cayuga Lake will be going on in the same location both days.

The event is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's continuing Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Program, which provides citizens with the knowledge and tools to prepare for emergencies and disasters, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.

Working with the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local emergency management personnel, troops are conducting these training events across the state.

Since the program's launch in early February 2014, troops have held more than 870 events statewide, and taught over 68,500 citizens how to be better prepared for emergencies and disasters.