Tactics Of The Battle Of Saratoga Is Subject Of Free Talk At Nys Military Museum On Saturday, June 25

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jun 25, 2016

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (06/21/2016)(readMedia)-- The strategy and tactics of the battles at Saratoga will be the subject of a free program at the New York State Military Museum on Saturday, June 25 at 1 p.m.

Eric Schnitzer, a historian and a ranger at the Saratoga National Historic Park will present the discussion.

Schnitzer will speak about the myths and misconceptions that have grown up around the battle, which hamper people's understanding of what really happened there in September and October of 1777.

He will discuss weaponry, commanders, personnel, and the training of the troops who fought on both sides.

Schnitzer contributed a chapter to the recently published book "The Saratoga Campaign: Uncovering an Embattled Landscape." The book focuses on the archeology of the battlefield and what is being learned there.

The talk is sponsored by the Friends of the New York State Military Museum, a not-for-profit which supports the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center.

The New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center is housed in the historic New York State Armory in Saratoga Springs. The mission of the museum and research center is to preserve, interpret and disseminate the story, history and records of New York State's military forces and veterans. The collection is divided into the museum and the library/archives holdings.

The museum has permanent exhibits telling the story of New York's men and women in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Revolutionary War and as members of the state militia in the 19th Century. The museum has more than 10,000 artifacts ranging from the Revolutionary War to the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The New York State Military Museum is also responsible for the historical exhibits and artifacts at New York's 41 Army National Guard armories. These artifacts and displays, which include historic armored vehicles once used by the Guard, connect current Army National Guard Soldiers with those who served in the past.