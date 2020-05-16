Lt. Col. Catherine A. Hutson, A Manlius Resident, Named Commander Of 174th Maintenance Group

CONTACT: Maj. Sandy Stoquert, 315-233-2803 or email Sandra.d.stoquert.mil@mail.mil

HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SYRACUSE, N.Y. (06/29/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Lt. Col. Catherine A. Hutson, a veteran of the Iraq War and a Manlius resident, has been named commander of the 174th Maintenance Group. The group is part of the 174th Attack Wing .

"Lt. Col. Hutson brings extensive command experience, serving as the Commander of the 174th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Maintenance Squadron, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Deputy Maintenance Group Commander, and Deputy Mission Support Group Commander," said Col Michael Smith, the commander of the 174th Attack Wing. "I'm confident her leadership will continue the MXG's outstanding maintenance performance."

Hutson replaced Smith as the commander of the 174th Maintenance Group. He had led the group since 2012 before becoming the wing commander.

"I am honored to follow in the footsteps of the leaders who provided combat maintenance support to our nation's warfighters for over 50 years," Hutson said. "In my opinion, there is no better job in the Air Force than being a Commander."

Hutson received her commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps from Virginia Tech in 1991.

Following her commissioning, Hutson served on active duty with the U.S. Air Force for over seven years.

Her military assignments included the Military Personnel Flight at Pope AFB, NC, the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, the 1st Mission Support Squadron, 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, and the Joint Reception Center at Howard Air Force Base, Panama.

At the end of her active duty time, she served as an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Instructor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

Following her time as an ROTC Instructor, Hutson was selected to fill a full-time position with the 174th Fighter Wing in Syracuse.

During her time with the 174th, Hutson has served as the Wing Executive Officer, Community Manager, and several squadron command positions. In 2008, she served as the Maintenance Officer in Charge of over 250 personnel at Joint Base Balad, Iraq, for the last F-16 combat deployment from the 174th Fighter Wing.

"Over the past 25 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard, I have had the privilege of serving as the Squadron Commander of three squadrons including two within the maintenance group," Hutson said. "This experience coupled with leading the last F-16 maintenance deployment to Joint Base Balad, Iraq, has helped prepare me to take on this very important position."

Hutson's awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award , National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon.

Hutson said, "The men and women of the 174th Maintenance Group can expect me to be dedicated to continuing to support their legacy of excellence."

The 174th Attack Wing operated the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft. The wing recently began flying the aircraft on a regular basis from Hancock Field Air National Guard Base. Prior to June 15. the wing flew the aircraft from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield at Fort Drum.