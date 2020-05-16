Ballston Spa Resident Patrick Center Promoted To Brigadier General ( One-star) In The New York National Guard

LATHAM, NY (07/01/2016)(readMedia)-- Ballston Spa resident Patrick Center, has been promoted to Brigadier General (one-star) in the New York Army National Guard.

Center, who serves Director of Joint Staff for the 16,000- member New York Army and Air National Guard, was promoted during a Friday, July 1 ceremony at Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters here.

Major General Anthony German, the Adjutant General of New York, praised Center's work ethic and attitude.

"He takes on all jobs with vim and vigor," German said. "He is an absolute pleasure to work with."

Center's experience as an enlisted National Guard Soldier before he became an officer has helped make him a better leader, German said.

Center is one of five one star generals in the New York Army National Guard. Two serve as deputy commanders of the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division, which has units in several states, and two other one star generals command the New York Army National Guard and the 53rd Troop Command of the New York Army National Guard.

Center's last assignment was Chief of Staff of the 10,300-member New York Army National Guard.

As Chief of Staff, Center was responsible to the Adjutant General of New York, for the day-to-day administrative management of the force.

Center also served as the Director of Logistics for the New York Army National Guard, managing a network of repair facilities across the state. He was also responsible for logistics support provided to troops and local governments during the New York National Guard's response to Super Storm Sandy in 2012.

Troops under his direction pumped half a million gallons of fuel to local government vehicles, moved critical supplies across the state, and managed a logistics support area for 2,500 troops.

Prior to that Center, who has served in the New York Army National Guard since 1979, served as the Deputy Officer in Charge of the United States Property and Fiscal Operations Office for New York. That office is responsible for keeping track of the federal property used by the National Guard and the money used to pay National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and civilian employees and purchase supplies and services.

Center's previous assignments include executive officer for the Adjutant General of New York, Commander of the 369th Quartermaster Battalion, Supply and Services Branch Chief for the New York Army National Guard's Logistics Office, Assistant Logistics Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division, quartermaster company commander and transportation detachment commander.

Center is a National Guard technician, which means he works for the National Guard daily as a federal civilian employee as well as serving in the Guard as an officer.

Center is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and Nyack College and a National Security Management Certificate from Syracuse University's Maxwell School.

His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.

He and his wife Michele have two daughters, Kayla and Meghan.