Eastern Air Defense Sector Celebrates Canada Day

ROME, NY (07/01/2016)(readMedia)-- Rome, N.Y. -The New York Air National Guard men and women of the Eastern Air Defense Sector (EADS) kicked off Independence Day weekend on Friday, July 1 by celebrating Canada Day.

Why?

EADS is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) headquarters unit and so Canadians sit beside Americans and both work together to defend the airpsace of the United States east of the Mississippi.

As part of the NORAD treaty that has provided air defense for the U.S. and Canada since 1958, a Canadian Forces detachment serves at EADS. The Canadian Detachment is fully-integrated into every aspect of operations and works side-by-side with New York Air National Guard's 224th Air DefenseGroup every hour of every day of the year.

Canada Day is celebrated on July 1 and recognizes the formation of the world's second-largest country. In 1867, the British colonies of Upper Canada, Lower Canada, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick agreed to merge. The British North America Act then formalized what became Canada.

The day was originally known as Dominion Day and was made a statutory holiday in 1879. In 1982, the name was changed to Canada Day. This year is the holiday's 149th anniversary.

To mark the event, approximately 80 New York Air National Guardsmen, Canadian Forces members and EADS civilian employees attended a ceremony at the unit's flagpole area, near its main gate. Col. Emil Filkorn, the EADS Commander, and Lt. Col. Kyle Paul, the Commanding Officer of the Canadian Detachment, Rome, made remarks.

After remarks, the formation stood at attention as the Canadian flag was raised and the Canadian national anthem played.

"The United States and Canada maintain one of the strongest partnerships known to mankind," said Lt. Col. Paul. "As John F. Kennedy once said: "Geography made us neighbors. Economics has made us partners and necessity has made us allies. Those whom God has joined together, let no man put asunder."

Col. Filkorn noted that just as the United States celebrates its national birthday on July 4th, Canadians celebrate theirs today.

"EADS is happy to join with our Canadian partners to recognize this significant part of their national history," Col. Filkorn said. "To Lt. Col. Paul and his Detachment of exceptional airmen, and to their families, congratulations on another year of peaceful and successful democracy, which is a true accomplishment in the strained world we live in."

"Americans and Canadians are neighbors and partners," Col. Filkorn added. "Recognizing Canada Day reminds all of us here at EADS that we're also brother-in-arms in a great cause: defending North America."

The Eastern Air Defense Sector is located at Griffiss Business and Technology Park in Rome. A headquarters element of the U.S. Continental North American Aerospace Defense Command Region (CONR), EADS is responsible for the air defense of the eastern United States. Staffed by active-duty New York Air National Guardsmen, a Canadian Forces detachment, joint service liaison officers and federal civilians, EADS directs a variety of assets to defend more than one million square miles of airspace east of the Mississippi River.