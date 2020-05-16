NY Army National Guard Col. Patrick Center, A Ballston Spa Resident, Promoted To One-star General Friday

LATHAM, NY (06/30/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Col. Patrick Center, a Ballston Spa resident, will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General (one-star) during a ceremony at Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters on Friday July 1.

Center serves as Director of Joint Staff for the 16,000- member New York Army and Air National Guard. Media members are invited to cover the promotion ceremony.

WHO: Col. Patrick Center, Director of Joint Staff; and Major General Anthony German, the Adjutant General of New York.

WHAT: Promotion Ceremony during which Center will be promoted to one-star general. He will become one of five one star generals in the New York Army National Guard. Two serve as deputy commanders of the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division, which has units in several states, and other one star generals command the New York Army National Guard and the 53rd Troop Command of the New York Army National Guard.

WHEN: Noon, Friday, 1 July 2016

WHERE: Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, N.Y.

Coverage Opportunities

Video and still imaged of the promotion ceremony and the opportunity to interview Brig. Gen. Patrick Center about his career and the New York National Guard.

For access to this secure military facility members of the media must contact the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-4581.

BACKGROUND.

Col. Patrick Center

Col. Patrick Center serves as Director, Joint Staff for the 16,000 member New York Army and Air National Guard. His primary responsibility is to prepare for and coordinate the New York National Guard's response to domestic emergencies and missions.

Center's last assignment was Chief of Staff of the 10,300-member New York Army National Guard.

As Chief of Staff, Center was responsible to the Adjutant General of New York, for the day-to-day administrative management of the force.

Center also served as the Director of Logistics for the New York Army National Guard, managing a network of repair facilities across the state. He was also responsible for logistics support provided to troops and local governments during the New York National Guard's response to Super Storm Sandy in 2012. Troops under his director pumped half a million gallons of fuel to local government vehicles, moved critical supplies across the state, and managed a logistics support area for 2,500 troops.

Prior to that Center, who has served in the New York Army National Guard since 1979, served as the Deputy Officer in Charge of the United States Property and Fiscal Operations Office for New York. That office is responsible for keeping track of the federal property used by the National Guard and the money used to pay National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and civilian employees and purchase supplies and services.

Center's previous assignments include executive officer for the Adjutant General of New York, Commander of the 369th Quartermaster Battalion, Supply and Services Branch Chief for the New York Army National Guard's Logistics Office, Assistant Logistics Officer for the 42nd Infantry Division, quartermaster company commander and transportation detachment commander.

Center is a National Guard technician, which means he works for the National Guard daily as a federal civilian employee as well as serving in the Guard as an officer.

Center is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and Nyack College and a National Security Management Certificate from Syracuse University's Maxwell School.

His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.

He and his wife Michele have two daughters, Kayla and Meghan.