Chief Warrant Officer Five Lawrence Vartigian, A Brunswick Resident, Retires From The NY Army National Guard

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, Jul 06, 2016

TROY, NY (07/06/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Five Lawrence Vartigian, a Brunswick resident and a veteran of the Iraq War, has retired after 41 years of service in the New York Army National Guard.

Vartigian, a 1990 graduate of the Warrant Officer Candidate School and a graduate of the Warrant Officer Senior Staff Course in June 2009 , received the Legion of Merit from the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters, Chief of Staff, Col. Phillip Pugliese during a ceremony on June 6.

Vartigian retired from military service in August 2015 and returned to his armory with his family for the award presentation.

The medal is awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct during a specific period or over the course of a military career.

Vartigian has served in a number of positions to include; division maintenance technician, ordnance logistics officer, and was later recognized as an automotive maintenance officer.

He joined the New York Army National Guard in 1974 and was promoted through the enlisted ranks to Sgt. 1st Class before his commission as a warrant officer in 1990.

Some of his awards include the Bronze Star Medal; Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; National Defense Service Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal; Non- Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Vartigian is married to his wife Diane of 40 years and have three children Lawrence, Brandon and Nicole.