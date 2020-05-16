Come Climb Into A New York Army National Guard Humvee At The Owego County Fair

CONTACT: Staff Sgt. Marlana Watson at 607-222-6453

OWEGO, NY (07/06/2016)(readMedia)-- Come climb into a New York Army National Guard Humvee at the Tioga County Fair this week. Soldiers will be on hand to talk with the public about New York's Army National Guard.

Soldiers will talk about service, benefits, physical fitness and further education that come along with the job. College graduates are welcome to apply, as well as anyone else interested in the ongoing educational opportunities that continue throughout a Guard career.

For inquiries, contact Staff Sgt. Marlana Watson at 607-222-6453.

Watson will conduct push up competitions for interested participants and offer up giveaways for visitors, including National Guard cowboy hats, water bottles, camel bags, lanyards and more.

WHO: New York Army National Guard Soldiers and a Humvee vehicle on display

WHAT: Tioga County Fair

WHEN: Today through Friday, July 8, 2016 from roughly 4-10 p.m. each day

WHERE: Marvin Park, Owego, NY 13827

BACKGROUND:

The New York Army National Guard, with a membership close to 10,300 soldiers, is currently at 100 percent strength. National Guard recruiters, however, are continually seeking new Soldiers for job and education opportunities in units across the state.

A recruiting team at the fair is manning a mobile recruiting station at which visitors can find out about part-time jobs available with the Army National Guard. They can learn more about what 10,000 members of the New York Army National Guard do, and consider if they have an interest in joining the team.

Recruiters and Army National Guard soldiers will be prepared to discuss benefits of National Guard membership. This may include money for further education, specialized skills training and additional income.

The New York Army National Guard has units located all across the state. After Soldiers complete basic and advanced training, they can expect to generally serve one weekend per month and two weeks annual training. Other training opportunities require a greater time commitment.

Members of the Army National Guard have both a national and state function. Soldiers train as infantrymen, truck drivers, artillerymen, signal specialists, medics and supply clerks or in other skills. This prepares Soldiers for deployment overseas into combat zones or for other federal missions. National Guard Soldiers also put military skills to work here in New York State when responding to state emergency missions.

Members of the media are invited to drop by the National Guard recruiting stations as part of their fair coverage. Throughout the summer months New York Army National Guard recruiters will be manning booths at town and county fairs to let the public and potential Soldiers know more about the opportunities available within the force.