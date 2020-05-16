New York Army National Guard Will Display Army Rations At Troy's Annual Pig Out Barbecue Festival
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jul 16, 2016
TROY, NY (07/13/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard recruiters will be part of the scene at Troy's ninth annual Pig Out on Sunday, July 16 at Riverfront Park in Troy.
Visitors to the Pig Out barbecue festival will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard at the recruiting station. New York Army National Guard recruiters will be on hand from 9 a.m. until festivities end at 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Since the Pig Out focuses on food and barbecue the National Guard recruiting station will display the Army's Meals Ready to
Eat which Soldiers eat in the field. Visitors will be able to win prizes by taking on physical fitness challenges.
Reporters are welcome to visit the recruiting station as part of their coverage of the Pig Out event.
For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Guadagnino at 518-506-2282
