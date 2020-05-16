New York Army National Guard Recruiters Display Armored Vehicle And Equipment At Tonawanda Canal Fest

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Sunday, Jul 17, 2016

TONAWANDA, NY (07/14/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to Canal Fest 2016 will be able to check out a New York Army National Guard armored security vehicle and Humvee, try on the Army's latest body armor and helmet, and speak to New York Army National Guard Citizen Soldiers about their service.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand at Tonawanda's annual salute to the Erie Canal from July 17 to July 24.

The recruiting booth will be open from noon until 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Weapons and equipment will be on display starting at 3 p.m. and National Guard Military Police Soldiers will be taking visitors on a tour of the M-1117 Armored Security Vehicle. New York Army National Guard Soldiers employed these vehicles during service in Iraq.

Visitors to the recruiting station will also be able to test their strength on a pull-up bar and their athletic ability at a basketball toss challenge.

The recruiting station will be located on Main St. near the intersection with Niagara St. in Tonawanda.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on Canal Fest activities.