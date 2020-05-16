New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand At The Orange County Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Wednesday, Jul 20, 2016

MIDDLETOWN, NY (07/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Orange County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard and check out military equipment by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up at the fairgrounds during the run of the fair.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand at the fair from July 20 until the fair ends on July 31.

New York Army National Guard Soldiers frm the 1569th Transportation Company will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on fair activities.