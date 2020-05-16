Stratton Air National Guard Base Hosts 165 At Civil Air Patrol Cadet Encampment July 23-30

CONTACT: Tech. Sgt. Catharine Schmidt,(518) 344-2423

SCOTIA, NY (07/22/2016)(readMedia)-- One hundred and sixty-five Civil Air Patrol cadets from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut, ages 12-21 , will be arriving at Stratton Air National Guard Base on July 23 for a weeklong leadership encampment.

The encampment will include flights in various military aircraft, an aerial drone demonstration and the opportunity for the cadets to see an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft operated by the 174th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard.

Along with 120 basic cadets, another 45 cadets will be on hand acting in their roles as staff members. These cadets run the encampment, along with with additional senior members (adults) overseeing the week, said Lt. Col. David Panzera, Encampment Commander.

"The overall goal of the encampment is to gradate 100 percent of the cadets attending as 'in-flight' cadets – those who are attending in order to have official credit in the program which allows them to advance to the Cadet Officer rank," Panzera said.

This year's aviation centric themes will allow for many opportunities throughout the week for the cadets.

"They will get a lot of aviation education, experiences and exposure," Panzera said. "It also allows them to see the many facets of aviation careers within the Air and Army National Guard. They will intensely study and learn leadership and volunteer service, be exposed to the education foundations of search and rescue and more."

Cadets will spend a total of eight days at Stratton, with graduation planned for Saturday, July 30.

The Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit corporation and is also the auxiliary service of the Air Force. Civil Air Patrol volunteers conduct search and rescue missions, assist the Air Force as required, and assist in disaster relief missions.

The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program allows young people -- ages 12 to 21-- to progress at their own pace through a 16-step program including aerospace education, leadership training, physical fitness and moral leadership. Cadets compete for academic scholarships to further their studies in fields such as engineering, science, aircraft mechanics, aerospace medicine, meteorology, as well as many others.

Those cadets who earn cadet officer status may enter the Air Force as an E3 (airman first class) rather than an E1 (airman basic).

Stratton Air National Guard Base is the home of the 109th Airlift Wing. The wing flies the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world, the LC-130, and provides support to research in the Antarctic and in Greenland.