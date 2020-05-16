New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand At The Lewis County Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jul 23, 2016

LOWVILLE, NY (07/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Lewis County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up at the fairgrounds during the run of the fair.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand at the fair from until the fair ends on July 23.

New York Army National Guard Soldiers will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on fair activities.