New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand At The Allegany County Fair
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jul 23, 2016
ANGELICAY (07/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Allegany County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up at the fairgrounds during the run of the fair.
Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand at the fair from until the fair ends on July 23.
New York Army National Guard Soldiers will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers. Visitors will also be able to compete for prizes at a football toss and physical fitness challenges at the recruiting exhibit.
Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on fair activities.
For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class William Ernest at 585-905-8517
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.