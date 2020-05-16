NY National Guard Col. James Freehart, A Troy Resident, Graduates From Army War College

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 25, 2016

LATHAM, NY (07/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Col. James Freehart, a Troy resident, has graduated from the United States Army War College Distance Learning Program.

Freehart is the commander of the New York Army National Guard's 153rd Troop Command, which is headquartered in the Connecticut Street Armory on Buffalo. The 153rd Troop Command has units located across New York; mostly military police and engineer elements.

Freehart is a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, when he deployed with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He also served in Operation Urgent Fury on the Island of Greneda with the 82nd Airborne in 1983.

Freehart is also a full-time civilian employee of the New York National Guard who is responsible for the New York National Guard's telecommunications and information operations.

The two-year distance learning program requires students to attend two sessions at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and participate in on-line lectures, reading, and research and writing projects.

Student who finish the course earn a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies.

The Army War College is designed to produce leaders who can think at the strategic level.

Officers accepted into the War College program are proven leaders who have the potential to reach the Army's senior ranks.