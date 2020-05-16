NY National Guard Lt. Col. James Gonyo, A New Windsor Resident, Graduates From Army War College

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 25, 2016

LATHAM, NY (07/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. James Gonyo, a New Windsor resident, has graduated from the United States Army War College Distance Learning Program.

Gonyo is the commander of the New York Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, which is headquartered at the Watervliet Arsenal in Watervliet. The command has elements located across New York.

Gonyo, a veteran of the Iraq War, formerly commanded the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry, which is based in New York City. He is a full-time National Guard officer.

The two-year distance learning program requires students to attend two sessions at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and participate in on-line lectures, reading, and research and writing projects.

Student who finish the course earn a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies.

The Army War College is designed to produce leaders who can think at the strategic level.

Officers accepted into the War College program are proven leaders who have the potential to reach the Army's senior ranks.