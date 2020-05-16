NY National Guard Col. Robert Mitchell, A Ballston Lake Resident, Graduates From Army War College

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 25, 2016

LATHAM, NY (07/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Col Robert Mitchell, a Ballston Lake resident, has graduated from the United States Army War College Distance Learning Program.

Mitchell is the joint operations officer for the New York National Guard. He is responsible for overseeing domestic response and support operations conducted by the New York Army and Air National Guard.

Mitchell, is also a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a full-time National Guard officer. He has also served as the commander of the 501st Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal).

The two-year distance learning program requires students to attend two sessions at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and participate in on-line lectures, reading, and research and writing projects.

Student who finish the course earn a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies.

The Army War College is designed to produce leaders who can think at the strategic level.

Officers accepted into the War College program are proven leaders who have the potential to reach the Army's senior ranks.