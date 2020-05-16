NY National Guard Lt. Col. Isabel Smith, A Goshen Resident, Graduates From Army War College

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 25, 2016

LATHAM, NY (07/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Isabel Smith, a Goshen resident, has graduated from the United States Army War College Distance Learning Program.

Smith is a full-time National Guard officer who serves as the executive officer to New York National Guard Adjutant General Major General Anthony German. She works at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham. She is a veteran of the War in Iraq.

The two-year distance learning program requires students to attend two sessions at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and participate in on-line lectures, reading, and research and writing projects.

Student who finish the course earn a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies.

The Army War College is designed to produce leaders who can think at the strategic level.

Officers accepted into the War College program are proven leaders who have the potential to reach the Army's senior ranks.