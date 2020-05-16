Ballston Spa Resident Command Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto Now Top Enlisted Leader In NY Air Guard

LATHAM, NY (07/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, a Ballston Spa resident, became the top enlisted Airman in the 5,800- member New York Air National Guard during a change of authority at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters here.

Giaquinto, who first served in the Army in 1984, had been serving Command Chief Master Sgt. for the 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia.

She replaces Command Chief Master Sgt. Richard D. King who has been the Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard since 2010 and has been named to serve as the Command Chief of the 1st Air Force, a three-star general officer command responsible for the air defense of the United States.

As the Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard, Giaquinto will be the senior enlisted advisor on training and morale of the enlisted force to Major General Anthony German, the Commander of the New York Air National Guard and the Adjutant General of New York.

The New York Air National Guard, comprised of five wings and four separate units, including Airmen charged with the air defense of the Eastern United States and the Washington D.C. area, is the largest Air National Guard in the United States.

During the ceremony, Giaquinto praised her husband-New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Mark Giaquinto – for his support of her career, as well as her children: Alyssa Giaquinto, a Senior Airman in the Air National Guard; Ashlyn Giaquinto, a college student; and her son Aidan Giaquinto, a middle school student.

"When you serve in the military, your family serves with you," she said.

Giaquinto thanked German for "having the trust and confidence in me to lead the men and women of the New York Air National Guard."

She also praised the senior Air National Guard non-commissioned officers at the five air wings across the state.

Giaquinto joined the New York Air National Guard in 1997 as an Information Manager for the 109th Airlift Wing.

She served seven years in the Logistics Readiness Squadron managing the Orderly Room. During this time she also served on the Base Honor Guard.

In 2004 Giaquinto was selected as the Information Resource Manager in the Communications Flight where she became the focal point for all Information Management related issues that included training 27 Information Managers and serving as the Webmaster, and Freedom of Information Act Manager.

In 2006 Giaquinto was selected as the Office Manager for the Wing Command Staff, administering executive support for the Wing Commander, Vice Commander and Executive Officer. During this time she also served on the Air National Guard Portal Advisory Council, Region 1 Portal Content Manager and Unit Deployment Manager.

In 2009 Giaquinto deployed to Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom, and in 2010 she was selected as a Human Resource Specialist at the New York State Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ), New York Air National Guard (NYANG) in Latham, N.Y.

She retrained into the Personnel Career Field and handled all Officer Personnel Programs, including administrative support for both the Commander and the Chief of Staff of the New York Air National Guard.

She has been actively involved with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program serving as a Victim Advocate and as a Bystander Intervention trainer at the Joint Forces Headquarters and the 109th Airlift Wing.

In 2011, Chief Giaquinto was selected as the Personnel Superintendent and became the New York Joint Forces Headquarters Sexual Assault Response Coordinator-Air providing training, guidance and administrative support to the JFHQs and all of the New York Air National Guard.

She was selected as the 109th Airlift Wing Command Chief in 2013.Giaquinto holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.