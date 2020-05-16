Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, A Ballston Spa Resident, Becomes Top Enlisted Airmen In NY Air Guard Today

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 25, 2016

LATHAM, NY (07/25/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, a Ballston Spa resident, will become the top enlisted Airman in the 5,800-member New York Air National Guard today, Monday, July 25.

Giaquinto replaces Chief Master Sgt. Richard D. King who has been the Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard since 2010. Members of the media are invited to attend the Change of Authority ceremony at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters here.

Giaquinto, who has deployed to Afghanistan, will be the first woman to hold this position.

WHO: Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, the incoming Command Chief Master Sgt. Of the New York Air National Guard; Chief Master Sgt. Richard King, the outgoing Command Chief Master Sgt.; and Major General Anthony German, the Adjutant General of New York and the Commander of the New York Air National Guard.

WHAT: Change of Authority ceremony in which Giaquinto formally takes over the position and the responsibilities held by King. As Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard, Giaquinto will report directly to the Commander of the Air National on enlisted issues, to include professional military education, enlisted promotions, mentorship, morale, family and community relations, as well as esprit de corps.

WHEN: 12:30 p.m., Monday July 25, 2016

WHERE: Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, N.Y.

Coverage Opportunities:

Interview with Command Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto and video and still imagery coverage of the ceremony.