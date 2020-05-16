New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand At The Chautauqua County Fair
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 25, 2016
DUNKIRK, NY (07/23/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Chautauqua County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard, and check out an armored Humvee, by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up at the fairgrounds during the run of the fair.
Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand at the fair from July 25, when the fair opens, until the fair ends on July 31.
New York Army National Guard Soldiers will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers. Military equipment will also be on display. Visitors will be able to compete for prizes by participating in physical fitness challenges.
The recruiting station will be manned from noon until 8 p.m.
Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on fair activities.
For more information contact Sgt 1st Class Jonathan Pitts, 716-490-0758
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.