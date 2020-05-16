Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, A Ballston Spa Resident, Becomes Top Enlisted Airmen In NY Air Guard Monday

LATHAM, NY (07/23/2016)(readMedia)-- New York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, a Ballston Spa resident, will become the top enlisted Airman in the 5,800-member New York Air National Guard on Monday, July 25.

Giaquinto replaces Chief Master Sgt. Richard D. King who has been the Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard since 2010. Members of the media are invited to attend the Change of Authority ceremony at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters here.

Giaquinto, who has served in Afghanistan, will be the first woman to hold this position.

WHO: Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto, the incoming Command Chief Master Sgt. Of the New York Air National Guard; Chief Master Sgt. Richard King, the outgoing Command Chief Master Sgt.; and Major General Anthony German, the Adjutant General of New York and the Commander of the New York Air National Guard.

WHAT: Change of Authority ceremony in which Giaquinto formally takes over the position and the responsibilities held by King. As Command Chief of the New York Air National Guard, Giaquinto will report directly to the Commander of the Air National on enlisted issues, to include professional military education, enlisted promotions, mentorship, morale, family and community relations, as well as esprit de corps.

WHEN: 12:30 p.m., Monday July 25, 2016

WHERE: Division of Military and Naval Affairs Headquarters, 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham, N.Y.

Coverage Opportunities:

Interview with Command Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto and video and still imagery coverage of the ceremony.

Members of the media must contact the Division of Military and Naval Affairs Public Affairs Office at 518-786-4581 for access to this secure military facility.

BACKGROUND:

Command Chief Master Sgt. Amy Giaquinto

Giaquinto's scope of responsibility includes 5,800 Airmen comprising five flying wings and four geographically separated units located in New York, the District of Columbia and Virginia.

Giaquinto served initially in the U.S. Army, joining in 1984 and serving in Headquarters, United States Army, Europe (USAREUR) in Heidelberg, Germany. Giaquinto was responsible for preparing and executing itineraries for distinguished guests visiting the Headquarters in Heidelberg.

In 1997, after a break in service, she joined the New York Air National Guard as an Information Manager for the 109th Airlift Wing. She served seven years in the Logistics Readiness Squadron managing the Orderly Room. During this time she also served on the Base Honor Guard.

In 2004 Giaquinto was selected as the Information Resource Manager in the Communications Flight where she became the focal point for all Information Management related issues that included training 27 Information Managers and serving as the Webmaster, and Freedom of Information Act Manager.

In 2006 Giaquinto was selected as the Office Manager for the Wing Command Staff, administering executive support for the Wing Commander, Vice Commander and Executive Officer. During this time she also served on the Air National Guard Portal Advisory Council, Region 1 Portal Content Manager and Unit Deployment Manager.

In 2009 Giaquinto deployed to Afghanistan in Operation Enduring Freedom, and in 2010 she was selected as a Human Resource Specialist at the New York State Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ), New York Air National Guard (NYANG) in Latham, N.Y. She retrained into the Personnel Career Field and handled all Officer Personnel Programs, including administrative support for both the Commander and the Chief of Staff of the New York Air National Guard.

She has been actively involved with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program serving as a Victim Advocate and as a Bystander Intervention trainer at the Joint Forces Headquarters and the 109th Airlift Wing. In 2011, Chief Giaquinto was selected as the Personnel Superintendent and became the New York Joint Forces Headquarters Sexual Assault Response Coordinator-Air providing training, guidance and administrative support to the JFHQs and all of the New York Air National Guard.

She was selected as the 109th Airlift Wing Command Chief in 2013.

Giaquinto holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree from the Community College of the Air Force.

Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

She is married to a fellow member of the New York Air National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Giaquinto and has two adult children: Alyssa Giaquinto, a Senior Airman in the Air National Guard, and Ashlyn Giaquinto, a college student. Her son Aidan Giaquinto, is a middle school student.

The New York Air National Guard

The New York Air National Guard is the nation's largest Air National Guard: with five wings and the Eastern Air Defense Sector.

The 105th Airlift Wing at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, operates the C-17 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft and provides support to U.S. military operations around the world.

The 106th Rescue Wing, based at Westhampton Beach, provides search and rescue services and operates the HH-60 Pavehawk rescue helicopter and the CH-130 search and rescue aircraft.

The 107th Airlift Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is in the process of becoming an MQ-9, remotely piloted aircraft unit.

The 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia operates the LC-130 Skibird aircraft, the largest ski-equipped aircraft in the world, which can land on ice and snow and supports missions in the Antarctic and the Arctic.

The 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse operates the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft. The wing also provides training to MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators and mechanics.

The Eastern Air Defense Sector, located in Rome, N.Y. is responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi. The unit also oversees the air defense of the Washington D.C. area.