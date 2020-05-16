New York Army National Guard Recruiters Display Armored Humvee At Saratoga County Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Jul 25, 2016

BALLSTON SPA (07/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Saratoga County Fair will be able to check out a New York Army National Guard armored Humvee and test their strength with a punching bag machine when the visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting display at the fair.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand at the fair until closing day on Monday, July 25.

The recruiting station, located near Gate 3 will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the fair.

New York Army National Guard Soldiers will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on fair activities.