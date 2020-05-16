There were 6,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,176 in the last 365 days.

New York Army National Guard Recruiters Will Be On Hand At The Broome County Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Jul 26, 2016

WHITNEY POINT, NY (07/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the annual Broome County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard and check out an Army National Guard Humvee by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up on the fair grounds.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand on from July 26 to July 31 to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on festival activities.

For more information contact Sgt. 1st Class Carl Bush, 607-227-8642

