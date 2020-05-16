New York Army National Guard Recruiters Will Be On Hand At The Oneida County Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Jul 26, 2016

BOONVILLE, NY (07/24/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the annual Oneida County Fair here will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up on the fair grounds.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand on from July 26 to July 31 to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Visitors will be able to compete for prizes by participating in a push up challenge or a military trivia contest.

The recruiting station will be manned from noon until 8 p.m. during the fair.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on festival activities.