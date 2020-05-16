Penfield Resident John Nitka Promoted To Lt. Col. In The New York Army National Guard

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 29, 2016

LATHAM, NY (07/29/2016)(readMedia)-- Penfield resident John Nitka, a veteran of the Iraq War, has been promoted to the rank of Lt. Col in the New York Army National Guard.

An Army Aviator, Nitka currently serves as plans chief for the New York National Guard's Joint Operations Section, which is responsible for planning and orchestrating National Guard response to natural disasters and other emergencies.

Nitka joined the New York Army National Guard in 1989 after graduating from St. Bonaventure University and being commissioned as a second lieutenant.

He commanded Company B of the 1st Battalion 142nd Aviation, an attack helicopter company, and also commanded the headquarters company of the 142 Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Battalion in Iraq in 2004.

He has served in aviation units in a number of staff positions.

Nitka has also served in a number of positions in the New York National Guard Joint Operations Section.

Nitka is a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defense and Security program; as well as the Army's Advance Joint Professional Military Education, Intermediate Level Education (ILE), the Aviation Officer Basic and Advanced Courses.

He has qualified to fly the UH-1 transport helicopter, the OH-58 scout helicopter and the AH-1 and AH-64 attack helicopters.

His awards include the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Senior Aviator Badge and the Air Assault Badge.

He has two sons, John and Connor.