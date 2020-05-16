New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand At The Seaway Festival In Ogdensburg

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 29, 2016

OGDENSBURG, NY (07/25/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the annual Seaway Festival here will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up on the River Front festival grounds.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand on July 29, 30 and 31 to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.

Military equipment will also be on display. Visitors will be able to compete for prizes by participating in a push up competition and military trivia challenge.

The recruiting station will be manned from noon until 8 p.m. each day.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on Seaway Festival activities.