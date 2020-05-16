New York Army National Guard Recruiters On Hand At The Ontario County Fair

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Jul 26, 2016

CANANDAIGUA, NY (07/24/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the Ontario County Fair will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up at the fairgrounds during the run of the fair.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand at the fair from July 26, when the fair opens, until the fair ends on July 30.

New York Army National Guard Soldiers will be on hand to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers. The recruiting station will be manned from noon until 9 p.m.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on fair activities.