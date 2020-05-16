New York Army National Guard Recruiters Will Be On Hand At Oswego Harborfest

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Jul 28, 2016

OSWEGO, NY (07/20/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the annual Oswego Harborfest celebration will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up on the fair grounds.

Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand on from July 28 to July 31 to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers. Visitors will also be able to challenge their skill at a basketball toss at the station.

Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on festival activities.