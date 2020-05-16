New York Army National Guard Recruiters Will Be On Hand At The Great American Irish Festival In Frankfort
CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581, eric.durr@us.army.mil
FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 29, 2016
FRANKFORT, NY (07/27/2016)(readMedia)-- Visitors to the annual Great American Irish Festival here will be able to learn about opportunities in the New York Army National Guard by stopping by the recruiting station which will be set up at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
Recruiters from the New York Army National Guard will be on hand on July 29, 30 and 31 to talk about their service and the opportunities the National Guard offers.
Visitors will be able to compete for prizes by participating in various physical fitness challenges.
The recruiting station will be manned from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily during the event.
Members of the press are invited to visit the New York Army National Guard recruiting station for a different take on festival activities.
For more information contact Staff Sgt. Franics Gonyea, 315-542-2332
